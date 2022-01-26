Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24,159.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 556,875 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Visa by 1,205.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 747,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,604,000 after purchasing an additional 690,634 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 9.5% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 135,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.57. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $388.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

