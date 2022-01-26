Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.4% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 24,159.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 559,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 556,875 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Visa by 1,205.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 747,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,604,000 after acquiring an additional 690,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.57. The stock had a trading volume of 112,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.57. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.84.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.