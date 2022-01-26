Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.76. The company had a trading volume of 149,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $401.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

