Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 292,170 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 24,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 559,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 556,875 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Visa by 1,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 747,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,604,000 after purchasing an additional 690,634 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.58. 56,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,208,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.82 and its 200 day moving average is $222.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.