Vista Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.4% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

