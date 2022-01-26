Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.88. 43,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 735,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock worth $365,120,681.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivid Seats stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 289,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.43% of Vivid Seats as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats is an online ticket marketplace.

