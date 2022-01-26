VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.52

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 472379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 242,250 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,096,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,120 shares of company stock valued at $17,920,519.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,541,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

