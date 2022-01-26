Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €62.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.21 ($71.83).

VNA traded up €0.34 ($0.39) on Wednesday, hitting €47.49 ($53.97). 1,985,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €49.74 and a 200-day moving average of €53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.20. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €46.28 ($52.59) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($69.27).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

