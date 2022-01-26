Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

VOYA stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Voya Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 16.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

