Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 159,751 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Voya Financial worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 16.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after acquiring an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

