VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Trading Up 7%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) shares were up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 499,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 322,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF)

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail analytics technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; and VSBLTY Vector, a facial detection software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.