W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 in the last ninety days. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $486.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

