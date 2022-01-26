W.W. Grainger, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.
W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. W.W. Grainger has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $23.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.40. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06.
In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
