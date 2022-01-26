W.W. Grainger, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. W.W. Grainger has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $23.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.40. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

