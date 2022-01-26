Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,470 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Wabash National worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 70,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

WNC stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $351,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

