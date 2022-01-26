Wabash National (WNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Wabash National to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wabash National stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,222 shares of company stock worth $351,863 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wabash National by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

