Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

WCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €163.73 ($186.05).

WCH stock opened at €123.75 ($140.63) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €144.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €144.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($198.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

