Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €190.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €190.00 ($215.91) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.54% from the company’s current price.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €163.73 ($186.05).

WCH opened at €123.75 ($140.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a one year high of €174.75 ($198.58). The business’s fifty day moving average is €144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €144.60. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

