Wagerr (WGR) Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $24,743.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00429326 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 230,296,270 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

