Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.48 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce sales of $33.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.03 billion and the highest is $34.13 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $32.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $131.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.29 billion to $134.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $136.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.78 billion to $139.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

