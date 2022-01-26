WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $12,750,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $2,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $2,195,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

