Wall Street Games Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.63 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $7.34 million and $2.63 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.47 or 0.06773565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00054188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,054.71 or 0.99740035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

