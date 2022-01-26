Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $137.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.98. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.30.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

