Warburg Research Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €28.00 Price Target

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €28.00 ($31.82) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on shares of S&T in a report on Monday, January 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on shares of S&T in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on shares of S&T in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ETR SANT opened at €16.50 ($18.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.53. S&T has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 1 year high of €24.20 ($27.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

