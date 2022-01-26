Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches One Day Volume of $303,532.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $205.80 or 0.00541761 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $961,891.45 and $303,532.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

