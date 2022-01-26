Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $121.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.86.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

