Waste Management (WM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Waste Management to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waste Management to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $148.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waste Management stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Waste Management worth $519,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.