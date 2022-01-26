Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Up 2.5%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,236 ($16.68) and last traded at GBX 1,214 ($16.38). Approximately 487,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 505,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,184 ($15.97).

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 1,325 ($17.88) to GBX 1,610 ($21.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,388.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,149.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67.

In other news, insider Anders Romberg sold 341,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,423 ($19.20), for a total transaction of £4,859,360.01 ($6,556,071.25).

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile (LON:WOSG)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

