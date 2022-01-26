Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Watsco by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSO opened at $278.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.55. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.13 and a 1-year high of $318.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

