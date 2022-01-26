WAX Tops One Day Volume of $60.45 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, WAX has traded 21% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $572.28 million and $60.45 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,842,530,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,915,308,655 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

