WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 274,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $74,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 82,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 874,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $237,109,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

CRM traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.52. 87,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total value of $5,967,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,031 shares of company stock worth $73,935,261 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

