WealthShield Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,000. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF makes up 2.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 1.20% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 367.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI traded up $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.11. 261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,169. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $105.55 and a 12 month high of $157.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average of $136.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

