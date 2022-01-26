WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Position in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the quarter. Pacer WealthShield ETF accounts for about 1.7% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. 6,020 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer WealthShield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer WealthShield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.