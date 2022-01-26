WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,973 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after acquiring an additional 834,160 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. 5,381,409 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

