WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,973 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after acquiring an additional 834,160 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. 5,381,409 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.