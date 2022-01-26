WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vy Global Growth worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,458,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vy Global Growth stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 195,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. Vy Global Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

