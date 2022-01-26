WealthShield Partners LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 45,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,671. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.03 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

