WealthShield Partners LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,227 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,953,000 after buying an additional 95,031 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 132,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,614. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.07 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.47.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

