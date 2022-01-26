WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,235,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $419,267,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.0% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $10,075,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,280,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,815,452,000 after buying an additional 441,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.16. The company had a trading volume of 492,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,860,635. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.37. The stock has a market cap of $834.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $17,046,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

