WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,564 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,487. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

