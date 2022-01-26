WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,348 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.70. 79,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,507. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

