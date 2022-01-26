WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $118.13 and a one year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

