WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 111,617 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,617 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,400,413 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.