WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 221,693 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,602,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,699,000 after purchasing an additional 411,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. 1,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,896. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

