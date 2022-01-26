WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 31,782 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,782 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $98.52. 849,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.