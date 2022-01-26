WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 37,371 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,371 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after buying an additional 154,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB remained flat at $$105.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,692. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.