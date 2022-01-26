WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Tivity Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Tivity Health by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. 1,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

