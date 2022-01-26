WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,526 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 121,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,661. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.