Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.78

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 4918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEAV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. Analysts expect that Weave Communications Inc will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

