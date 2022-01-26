Wedbush Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $19.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.13. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIIB. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $222.31 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.13 and a 200-day moving average of $282.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

