Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Latch (LTCH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH):
- 1/21/2022 – Latch is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Latch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 1/11/2022 – Latch is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – Latch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Latch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.
Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $29,350,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $44,244,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $57,159,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.
