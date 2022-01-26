Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €76.00 ($86.36) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/20/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €75.00 ($85.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/19/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €71.00 ($80.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/18/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €77.50 ($88.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €75.00 ($85.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €77.50 ($88.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €65.00 ($73.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/4/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €77.50 ($88.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/29/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/23/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €65.00 ($73.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/22/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/17/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €65.00 ($73.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/17/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of SHL stock opened at €57.90 ($65.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52 week low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($76.89). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.60.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

